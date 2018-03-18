Ontario NDP partly unveil their election platform

Ontario’s NDP unveiled parts of their platform at a campaign event on Saturday, saying the party would deprivatize Hydro One and offer universal pharma and dental care for all workers. Leader Andrea Horwath adds the party would also focus on lowering wait times health-care services, raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Ontarians and convert student loans to grants. The five policy points were part of a preview of the party’s full campaign platform, which Horwath said would be delivered in the coming weeks. Ontario’s provincial election is set for Thursday June 7th.