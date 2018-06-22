Ontario Lt. Governor Christens Police Boat Boat Named For Her Predecessor

An appropriate christening down in Lefroy today, as Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor was on hand for the naming of the South Simcoe Police boat John Graves Simcoe. The craft is named after the first Lt. Gov of what was then Upper Canada, Dowdeswell’s predecessor. The christening at Lefroy Harbour saw the current Lt. Governor pour champagne across the bow of the new watercraft instead of smashing the bottle, because as she later pointed out, the environment had to be considered.

And with that, the John Graves Simcoe is officially named and launched.



The christening was followed by a five-gun salute from some local 1812 Redcoats.

A five-gun salute from some 1812 Redcoats to mark the christening of the John Graves Simcoe



This marked Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell’s first visit to Innisfil, and began with private meetings in the morning with Mayor Gord Wauchope and a roundtable discussion with community leaders.