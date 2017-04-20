Listen Live

Ontario Introduces Plan Aimed At More Affordable Home Ownership

Fair Housing Plan Comes With Foreign Buyers Tax

By News
Some new measures introduced in an effort to cool Ontario’s housing market. It’s called the Fair Housing Plan, and it comes with sixteen different steps expected to make for more affordable home ownership. The measures include a 15 per cent tax on non-Canadian interests buying real estate in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Premier Kathleen Wynne says the aim of this move is clear.

She says this plan comes following feedback from Ontarians.

The plan also has steps in place to encourage the construction of new housing supply, and deter tax avoidance and excessive speculation in the market.

Related posts

Tottenham Schools Searched As a Precaution

Police Looking For Hungry Suspect After Two Barrie Break and Enters

South Simcoe Safety Blitz Results In Dozens of Charges

Teen In Custody After Driver Shot During Mugging

Opioid Deaths Outnumber Crash Deaths In Ontario

Search For Clues Continues In 25 Year Old Murder Case

South Simcoe Police Riding High in the Saddle

UPDATE: Franklin Street Resident Charged After Orillia Fire

Georgian College Number One In After-Grad Employment