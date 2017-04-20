Ontario Introduces Plan Aimed At More Affordable Home Ownership

Some new measures introduced in an effort to cool Ontario’s housing market. It’s called the Fair Housing Plan, and it comes with sixteen different steps expected to make for more affordable home ownership. The measures include a 15 per cent tax on non-Canadian interests buying real estate in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Premier Kathleen Wynne says the aim of this move is clear.

She says this plan comes following feedback from Ontarians.

The plan also has steps in place to encourage the construction of new housing supply, and deter tax avoidance and excessive speculation in the market.