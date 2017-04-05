Ontario Has Second Worst Economy For Young People In Canada

Quality of life is slipping for those under 45 in Canada, especially in Ontario. This according to research by Vancouver-based Generation Squeeze. It found a decline in full time earnings in Ontario, that’s been happening since 2003 – only province in Canada where it’s happened. making things worse, it has coincided with a dramatic rise in the cost of housing. Study authors say this has forced young people to put off important milestones, like moving out of their childhood homes. Click here for more on this study.