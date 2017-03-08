Ontario Craft Brewers Launch Scholarship For Women

Beauty, brains, and brew.

The Ontario Craft Brewers have noticed a lack in female brewers across the province. In an effort to support women in the brewing industry, the OCB has announced an exclusive scholarship for women.

The scholarships will enable as many as six women to complete Level 1 courses in the Cicerone Certification Program, an internationally recognized brewing-focused program.

The brewing industry is typically a male-dominated profession. As part of International Women’s Day, the OCB profiled a number of Ontario women in prominent positions in the industry. Check it out here.

Image via Alexis Lewis/Flickr