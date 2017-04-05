Only One Person Went to See Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie on Opening Weekend

Shia LaBeouf’s new movie Man Down only made £7 at the box office in it’s opening weekend in the UK. That’s the equivalent of one movie ticket being sold…probably his mom.

The movie premiered at the 2015 Venice Film Festival to not-positive reviews and made about $454,000 in the US on it’s opening weekend.

It’s about a Marine who returns from Afghanistan to find America is no better than the war zone he is returning from. He goes on a quest to locate his estranged wife and son.

It’s currently got a score of %15 on Rotten Tomatoes.