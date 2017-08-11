Online Parking Ticket Payment Available in Oro Medonte
Pay Your Parking Ticket Without Leaving Home
Oro Medonte has made it easier to pay off your municipal parking ticket. The township has introduced an online payment system, it’s called PayTickets.ca, and its said to be easier, faster, more convenient, than having to go to the Municipal Office to pay your fine, but it would’ve been even easier? If you never got that parking ticket in the first place. Check out Oro Medonte’s website for more information on paying your ticket online.