OneRepublic covers Champagne Supernova

They covered Oasis for a Spotify special

OneRepublic has covered a classic.

As a part of Spotify’s Music Happens Here – London Special, Ryan Tedder and company have covered one of Oasis’ most popular tracks, Champagne Supernova, giving it their own spin.

The band recorded the track at Abbey Road Studios for the Spotify Special and spoke about how special it was to record at Abbey Road. “Abbey Road has something special, you can’t buy it,” said Tedder, the band’s lead singer.

The London episode of Music Happens Here is available exclusively on Spotify.

CC image courtesy of Vernon Chan via Flickr

