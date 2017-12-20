One Year Review Of Ontario’s Energy Board

Ontario is taking a hard look at the province’s energy regulators in a sweeping review aimed at adapting to a changing market. A year-long review of the Ontario Energy Board underway, to see how it should keep up with new technology and new consumer demands. Solar panels, peak times, electric vehicles, and other technology that didn’t exist ten years ago, are all expected to be touched on in this review. The OEB sets rules for energy companies and establishes the rates we pay.