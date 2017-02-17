Listen Live

One Man Dead Following Crash Between Snowmobile and Train

Two People Rushed To Hospital After Crash

By News

A snowmobiler has been pronounced dead after a collision involving a train. Emergency crews rushed to the tracks crossing Russel Road in Springwater shortly after noon Friday, with reports of a crash. Springwater Fire says two people were rushed to hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The victim was being prepped for an air ambulance to take him to Toronto trauma centre, when the OPP say he succumbed to his injuries. No word on the extent of the injuries to the other sledder.

Related posts

Teen Sledder’s Body Recovered From Lake Scugog

Barrie Man Charged Despite Lack of Breathalyser Test

Insulin Stolen From Bradford Car

Driver Sought After Allegedly Fleeing Three Vehicle Crash

Rudeness Bad For Your Health?

Oro-Medonte To Receive Heritage Awards For Church Restoration

Crunch Time At Georgian College

Family Day – What’s Open And Closed

Ontario Planning To Implement Financial Literacy Classes In High School