One Man Dead Following Crash Between Snowmobile and Train

A snowmobiler has been pronounced dead after a collision involving a train. Emergency crews rushed to the tracks crossing Russel Road in Springwater shortly after noon Friday, with reports of a crash. Springwater Fire says two people were rushed to hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The victim was being prepped for an air ambulance to take him to Toronto trauma centre, when the OPP say he succumbed to his injuries. No word on the extent of the injuries to the other sledder.