One Handed Professional NFL Player

Who even knew this was possible?? The mans name is Shaquem Griffon and his brother is already playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He just got drafted and is the first player in NFL History to make it into the pro leagues with one hand. Another feat of strength for the young star, He is the fastest defensive player weighing over 225 LBS since at least 2003.

Shaquem however – did have a few words for the media as he would rather others not concentrate on his disability.

“One day I’m going to be called ‘Shaquem Griffin the football player’ and not ‘Shaquem Griffin the one-hand wonder.’” “I don’t need that name. Just call me Shaquem Griffin the football player. I’m good with that.”

WATCH: