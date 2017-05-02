Listen Live

One Drug Dealing Arrest Leads To Two More

Barrie and South Simcoe Police Join Forces For Drug Investigation

By News

Three people facing charges following a team effort between south Simcoe and Barrie Police. It started April 13th when South Simcoe Police arrested a young man at his home and charged him with Trafficking. During the arrest, a person of interest was identified and police began surveillance operations. A taxi driver in Barrie, along with a front seat passenger were both arrested April 28th. The taxi driver, a 55-year-old Innisfil man, facing the lion’s share of drug-related charges, while the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Innisfil, has also been charged. Police claim drugs seized from the cab include fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and pot.

Related posts

Orillia Opts Not To Switch to Online Voting

Barrie Business B&E

Out-Of-Towners Accused Of Dumping Their Trash in Our Backyard

MISSING: Huntsville Teen, East Gwillimbury Man

St. Thomas Aquinas Celebrates Catholic Education Week!

YMCA One-Day Effort Surpasses Fundraising Goal

Watching Out For The Kids

Zach Getting Ready to Make Tracks, With A Pitstop at Barrie City Hall