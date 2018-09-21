Listen Live

UPDATE: One Fled The Scene Via GO Train Following Early Morning Barrie Robbery

Police Say Two Were Robbed At Duckworth Plaza

By News

Sept. 21st

Barrie Police want to talk to Ashtony Thompson. The 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to an early morning robbery. Ashtony is described as:

  • Male
  • black (18 to 20 yrs.)
  • Thin build, 6’
  • Dark hair – dreadlocks
  • Dark goatee
  • Last seen wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and had been wearing a sling on his right arm.


Three suspects were taken into custody Monday, while a fourth is said to have fled town on a GO train. Investigators believe he remains in the GTA.

Sept. 17th

Barrie Police continue to ask you avoid the area of Blake and St. Vincent this hour, as investigators comb the scene for clues to an early morning robbery.

It happened before 4:00 this morning at Duckworth Plaza, the two victims gave cops a getaway car description that matched the description of one found not long after… crashed at St. Vincent Park. It appears the driver lost control.

Three of four suspects, a man and two women, were taken into custody. A fourth still on the lam.

Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129

