UPDATE: One Fled The Scene Via GO Train Following Early Morning Barrie Robbery

Sept. 21st

Barrie Police want to talk to Ashtony Thompson. The 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to an early morning robbery. Ashtony is described as:

Male

black (18 to 20 yrs.)

Thin build, 6’

Dark hair – dreadlocks

Dark goatee

Last seen wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and had been wearing a sling on his right arm.

WANTED – Investigators are seeking public assistance to locate Ashtoney Thompson (21 yrs.) He is wanted following a robbery that occurred in the City of Barrie. https://t.co/b6DLG5N1RN @TPSOperations @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/Mo6fvNyfzm — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 21, 2018



Three suspects were taken into custody Monday, while a fourth is said to have fled town on a GO train. Investigators believe he remains in the GTA.

Sept. 17th

Barrie Police continue to ask you avoid the area of Blake and St. Vincent this hour, as investigators comb the scene for clues to an early morning robbery.

It happened before 4:00 this morning at Duckworth Plaza, the two victims gave cops a getaway car description that matched the description of one found not long after… crashed at St. Vincent Park. It appears the driver lost control.

Three of four suspects, a man and two women, were taken into custody. A fourth still on the lam.

WANTED – Police seeking a fourth suspect wanted in connection to an early morning robbery. Anyone with info is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/ww1AXBcuF7 @CrimeSDM <SB> pic.twitter.com/VVNw5KOPz0 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 17, 2018

Anyone with information is asked Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129