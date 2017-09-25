Listen Live

On The Missing List

48-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy

OPP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy. Angela Jewell and Andre Lopez-Jewell were last seen around 1pm Sunday at Edmore Beach in Tiny Township.

Angela is described as:

  • 5′ 7″, 160 pounds
  • salt and pepper hair
  • tattoo of a snake and cross on her back

Andre is described as:

  • 5′ 5′, 100 pounds
  • dirty blonde hair, blue eyes
  • may be carrying a black Swiss Army backpack

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

