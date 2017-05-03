On The Hunt For The Oldest Smoke Alarm in Springwater

Springwater Fire wants to see how old your smoke or CO alarm is. Over the course of this month, fire officials will be visiting 100 households to not only talk about fire safety, but also check the home has enough detectors and that they’ve not passed their expiration date. Fire Prevention Officer Jeff Corriveau says it’ll be easy to tell these are officials and not some scammers knocking on your door.

Normally, if you’ve got an expired smoke or CO alarm in your home, it could result in a fine against you, but Jeff says that’s not the case during this program.

Springwater Fire is also running a contest to find the Township’s oldest alarm, with prizes on the line. One wouldn’t normally reward having an outdated alarm, but Jeff is just happy people are checking the expiration date.

Any outdated alarms found over the course of this program will be replaced with new ones. Check out Springwater’s website for more information on how you can show off your old smoke or CO alarm.