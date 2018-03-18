OLG selects Gateway to provide Central Gaming Bundle

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation selects Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited as the service provider for the Central Gaming Bundle. The Bundle includes OLG slots at Georgian Downs and Casino Rama Resort in Orillia; The selection was made following a competitive procurement process. In a release, Gateway will have the opportunity to build a new gaming and entertainment facility in Wasaga Beach or Collingwood. The proposed new facility will be subject to all necessary approvals. OLG expects that the service provider will take over day-to-day operations in summer 2018.