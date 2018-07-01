OHIP+ Program set to change under PC Government

The new PC Government is acting barely 24 hours after the Premier took his oath of office. The Conservatives announces intentions to change the OHIP+ program. Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Christine Elliott, says children and youth who are not covered by private benefits plans will still receive their eligible prescriptions for free. However, those covered under private plans will need to bill prescriptions under those plans first, after which the government will cover all remaining eligible costs. There’s no timeline for when these changes would be implemented. Currently, the coverage stands for anyone who is under 25.