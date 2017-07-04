Ohio Asks Internet for Help Naming New Mascot

In 2017, people should know better than to ask the internet for help. The people at Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles obviously doesn’t. The BMV created a new mascot, then went on social media to help name it.

Our new BMV mascot! The only problem is, we need a name! Comment below with name suggestions!

*Only appropriate names will be considered* pic.twitter.com/4Si4U4Yxka — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) June 27, 2017

To be fair, they said “Only appropriate names will be considered”. But that doesn’t matter at all.

There doesn't even need to be a vote. Just declare Platey McPlateface the winner. — Ryan Kramb (@rkramb) June 27, 2017

This is even a question? #PlateyMcPlateface — Micah Derry (@MicahDerry) June 28, 2017

To be fair…it is a license plate with a face…so Platey McPlateface seems pretty…logical?

The naming campaign that started it all was when the internet elected Boaty McBoatface as the name of the new British research vessel last year.