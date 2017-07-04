Listen Live

Ohio Asks Internet for Help Naming New Mascot

Why do people still trust the internet to name things?



In 2017, people should know better than to ask the internet for help. The people at Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles obviously doesn’t. The BMV created a new mascot, then went on social media to help name it.

To be fair, they said “Only appropriate names will be considered”. But that doesn’t matter at all.

To be fair…it is a license plate with a face…so Platey McPlateface seems pretty…logical?

The naming campaign that started it all was when the internet elected Boaty McBoatface as the name of the new British research vessel last year.

