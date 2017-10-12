Officers Assaulted During Bradford Domestic Dispute Call

A family affair in Bradford put two people behind bars. Just before 10:00 Wednesday night, officers got the call to Bradford home by a neighbour reporting a dispute. Police say they arrived to find a man and woman arguing and a child crying, claiming the woman assaulted both officers. They say the man was evasive about his name, as it was revealed he was violating a bail order. Police say the woman damaged the police cruiser door, while the man did some damage at the police station lock up. A 27-year-old woman facing three Assaulting an Officer charges among others, while a 29-year-old man from Markham will answer to charges including Obstructing Police. The child wasn’t hurt at all, and was taken in by a family member.