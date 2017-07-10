Listen Live

Officer Bitten By Dog, New Tecumseth Man Charged With Assault

Police Were On Scene to Serve Trespass Notice

By News

An elderly New Tecumseth man is facing a pair of Assault charges after an officer was bitten on the hand by a dog. Just around lunchtime Friday, police were at a 15th Line home in New Tecumseth to serve a Trespass Notice, when they say two aggressive dogs were released into the yard. One officer required medical attention to what’s being called a serious bite on his hand. Police say the dogs’ owner, an 81-year-old man came out of the home and refused to cooperate. He now faces a count each of Assault with a Weapon, and Assaulting an Officer.

Related posts

Drunk or Suspended Driving Charges Laid Through South Simcoe

Jet Skier Charged With Not Having a Spotter

Parking Lot Dispute Leads To Damaged Van

Orillia Man Charged With Child Pornography Offences

UPDATE: Wasaga Beach Drowning Victims Identified

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Charge Laid Over Phony Fifties in Alliston

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Creeps Up, Thanks to Stronger Workforce

Mom And Dad Facing Charges After Son And Friend Accused of Showing Off BB Gun