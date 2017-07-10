Officer Bitten By Dog, New Tecumseth Man Charged With Assault

An elderly New Tecumseth man is facing a pair of Assault charges after an officer was bitten on the hand by a dog. Just around lunchtime Friday, police were at a 15th Line home in New Tecumseth to serve a Trespass Notice, when they say two aggressive dogs were released into the yard. One officer required medical attention to what’s being called a serious bite on his hand. Police say the dogs’ owner, an 81-year-old man came out of the home and refused to cooperate. He now faces a count each of Assault with a Weapon, and Assaulting an Officer.