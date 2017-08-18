Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Is In The Works

Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that a new standalone Star Wars movie is in early development and will centre around Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly in cahoots with director Stephen Daldry, the same person who was behind Billy Elliot.

The character was first played by Alec Guinness and later by Ewan McGregor. Obi-Wan is most famously known as the Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker.

There is no script yet for this film.

Disney has yet to reveal the name of the upcoming Han Solo movie, though this news means that we won’t have to wait long for another film.

Feature image courtesy Facebook.