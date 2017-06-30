NY Yankee Rookie injured in his debut game

This is easily the saddest news in sports from the past week. New York Yankee rookie Dustin Fowler was playing his first inning ever in the Major League but wasn’t able to finish the inning. He didn’t even get his first at-bat. While playing right-field in his first inning, he hustled for a foul ball and ran directly into a low wall with his right leg. The video is heartbreaking.

The Yankees organization announced that Fowler was rushed to the hospital last night in Chicago for emergency surgery on his right leg.

CC Image Courtesy of David Wilson via Flickr