Nudist Swimming Event Planned For City-Owned Pool

There’s a nudist swimming event planned for a public pool in Calgary and people are freaking out! Over 13,000 people have signed a petition to stop a planned nudist event at a city-owned pool.

The event is called “Naked Water Slides and Wave Pool,” and is scheduled for January 14th in the evening…

People of all ages are invited to get in their birthday suits for an evening of swimming at the Southland Leisure Centre. It’s organized by the group Calgary Nude Recreation, and although it’s a city pool, the group is just renting it for the private event.

The sold-out event will be followed up by two other nude swimming nights on Feb. 11 and March 11.

A petition was launched on Change.org by April Parker to have the event cancelled.