NUCKFEST 3

Next weekend in the City of Barrie, you’re going to get a chance to see the most amazing array of beards and mustaches you can imagine all gathered in one place.

People will be coming into the City from various Provinces and States to show off their facial masterpieces and face the judges in 9 different categories next Saturday at Maverick’s Music Hall. There’s also a full night of music as part of the festivities featuring Canada’s best tributes to Tool, Rage Against the Machine and Slipknot.

There will be vendors on-site with cool products available. You can even try your hand at Axe Throwing. Organized by The Yeard Project, proceeds from the event support CampGot2Go, a camp for kids suffering from Crohn’s and Colitis.

A fun night for a great cause and for tickets or info, click here.