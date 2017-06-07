Listen Live

Not A Very “Happy Hour” For Barrie Police

Three DUI Arrests in An Hour

Three drunk driving arrests in one hour in Barrie. The first came around ten to eleven last night, when a man was seen leaving in a vehicle after drinking at a party on Georgian Drive, later spotted in the Big Bay and Yonge St. area of town, reportedly driving recklessly. When police tracked down the suspect vehicle, they say the 23-year-old man behind the wheel drove all the way home on a flat tire without noticing. The second DUI call came just after 11:00, when police say a woman was found parked right in the middle of the intersection of Hanmer and Kozlov Streets. A 42-year-old woman charged there. The third drunk driving charge laid just before midnight, where witnesses claim a vehicle struck a sign and drove up the hill at Cedar Point Drive at Dunlop. Officers claim the 26-year-old Angus woman behind the wheel blew over twice the legal limit.

