Not A Very “Happy Hour” For Barrie Police

Three drunk driving arrests in one hour in Barrie. The first came around ten to eleven last night, when a man was seen leaving in a vehicle after drinking at a party on Georgian Drive, later spotted in the Big Bay and Yonge St. area of town, reportedly driving recklessly. When police tracked down the suspect vehicle, they say the 23-year-old man behind the wheel drove all the way home on a flat tire without noticing. The second DUI call came just after 11:00, when police say a woman was found parked right in the middle of the intersection of Hanmer and Kozlov Streets. A 42-year-old woman charged there. The third drunk driving charge laid just before midnight, where witnesses claim a vehicle struck a sign and drove up the hill at Cedar Point Drive at Dunlop. Officers claim the 26-year-old Angus woman behind the wheel blew over twice the legal limit.