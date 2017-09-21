Listen Live

Northern Ontario School to Ban Cartwheels

"The activity can cause concussions, and neck and wrist injuries"

By Morning Show

This latest school ban seems like a bit of  stretch, even by 2017 standards.

A school in the town of Callander in northern Ontario has issued a book of playground rules for the 2017-2018 school year, which includes the banning of cartwheels. The handbook is in draft form and will be reviewed by the school advisory committee on October 2nd.

According to the school’s principal, there were no injuries that prompted the ban, but “the activity can cause concussions, and neck and wrist injuries”. Cartwheels are already banned in some schools in Britain and Australia, but this is the first Canadian school to do so.

[via London Free Press]

