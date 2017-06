North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre

Sat July 15th, 2017

8 pm

The Desotos 50’s,60’s and Classic RocknRoll benefit dance for St Paul’s United Church with proceeds to support the St.Paul’s Accessibility Fund. Tickets available at Johnstone’s Musicland or St. Paul’s United Church for $20 or at the door $25. For more information call 705-526-6077 or email stpaulsunitedchurch@rogers.com