Nordstrom is Selling Muddy Jeans, Can You Guess the Price?

We couldn't make this up if we tired

By Weird and Wonderful

You wouldn’t believe it, so Ill show you… Check out the price $604.34 CAD.

Gotta love the description too:

Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Social media is currently having a frenzy literally ripping these jeans apart and rightfully so.

I have an old pair of pants I use when I’m painting – wonder what they’d go for?

 

