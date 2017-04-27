Nordstrom is Selling Muddy Jeans, Can You Guess the Price?

You wouldn’t believe it, so Ill show you… Check out the price $604.34 CAD.

Gotta love the description too:

“Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

@Nordstrom has these ridiculous jeans for sale! I got a screen shot of some of the reviews, they’re 🔥!https://t.co/VgSAy0wIBj pic.twitter.com/bu4oKnOZZq — Dustin Leer (@leerdustin) April 25, 2017

Social media is currently having a frenzy literally ripping these jeans apart and rightfully so.

I have an old pair of pants I use when I’m painting – wonder what they’d go for?