Nomination Hopeful Drops Out of Barrie Innisfil Race

Shawn Bubel Admits to Making Inappropriate Remarks on Facebook Years Ago

Some old Facebook posts have come back to haunt a PC candidacy hopeful. Shawn Bubel, once seeking the nomination for the provincial PCs to run in the Barrie-Innisfil riding, says on Facebook he is no longer pursuing the nomination, after years-old derogatory Facebook posts have come to light. Bubel’s Facebook statement is as follows:

“A few of my Facebook postings from years ago were brought to my attention by a Toronto Star reporter.
I have reviewed my private Facebook account and regretfully found that these posts were inappropriate including a crude joke in 2007 and using a derogatory term in 2012 in conversation with a lifelong friend.
After speaking with my family I have decided not to pursue the nomination for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party in the riding of Barrie-Innisfil.
I trust that those who know me understand these few unfortunate examples are not indicative of my online activity nor do they speak to my character.”

