“No Vacancy” Signs Getting a Workout at Barrie Hotels

Barrie’s housing market might be pretty hot, but it turns out hotels in town are getting full up too. Tourism Barrie has been showing off some numbers lately, of hotel occupancy rates in the city, and how it stacks up against the rest of the province.

Barrie’s hotels saw an average 67 per cent occupancy rate last year, compared to 69 per cent on the provincial level. It’s a nearly ten per cent increase on Barrie’s end since 2012, and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman told us it’s not just the cool stuff to do around the area either. He adds this strengthens the argument for a downtown hotel, like the one proposed at the south east corner of Dunlop and Mulcaster, along with the parking garage sunk below Sam Cancilla park next door.