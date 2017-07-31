No Texting While Crossing The Street…In Honolulu

Honolulu has passed a law making it illegal to cross a street or highway while looking at a mobile device – be it a video game, pager, laptop or smartphone. It goes into effect this fall designed to reduce pedestrian accidents. There will be a $15 to $35 for a first offence, up to $75 for second offence and as much as $99 for third offence. Talking on the phone while crossing the street will still be okay. Click here for more on this story.