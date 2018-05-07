No One Hurt After Basement Fire in South Barrie

Everyone got out unharmed following a basement fire in south end Barrie. Fire crews were called out to Chieftain Crescent around 10:00 Monday morning to deal with a fire reported in the basement, while the Service’s Deputy Chief Gord Beilby says a cause has yet to be determined.

.@Barrie_Fire Deputy Chief Gord Beilby tells us everyone was able to “self-evacuate” following a fire on Chieftain Cres. in south #Barrie pic.twitter.com/HHgWUI4eNG — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 7, 2018

There were nine fire trucks on scene at the height of the fire, everything was under control shortly before noon. Fire investigators were already on scene looking for a cause while the home was still being ventilated. The fire now being used as an example by Barrie Fire on the importance of an escape plan, and what to do in case of a fire. Every resident was able to “self-evacuate” from the home when the fire became apparent, while Barrie Fire has information on its website that residents can use to create their own escape plans.