No Injuries Following South End Barrie House Fire

A cause has yet to be determined after a basement fire in south Barrie forced everyone out into the street. The call came shortly before the lunch hour Friday, to a home on Glenhill Dr, in the Huronia and Lockhart area of south Barrie. Fire crews were met by the home’s residents on the front curb, as everyone had already gotten out safely.

Barrie Fire Crews are on scene of a fire on Glenhill. pic.twitter.com/8cz9XrIHdD — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 1, 2018





There were working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, while Barrie Fire Services will continue looking for what started it in the first place.