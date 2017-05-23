No Holiday Weekend Celebrating For South Simcoe Police…

Busy holiday weekend for South Simcoe Police. It began Friday with 1100 vehicles stopped in RIDE checks – 23 were drivers tested, three arrested for drinking and driving violations, one for possession of a controlled substance and several were tagged for having open liqour in their vehicles.

The blitz continued Saturday with another 900 vehicles stopped and 28 drivers tested. Two charged with liquor offences, several for driving while using a hand-held device, speeding, seatbelt infractions and having no insurance.

On Holiday Monday, 22 drivers were charged with speeding. And among those arrested for liquor offences was a man who has had a suspended licence for 22 years. On the water, officers seized marijuana from two boaters, found three others with deficient equipment and one man was found operating a Sea-Doo without a competency card.