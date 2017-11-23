Listen Live

No Gun Found

Barrie Man Facing Probation Charges After Someone Called Cops Claiming He Had a Gun

By News

No gun has been found, after calls about a weapon shut down a Barrie intersection. Heavy police presence in the area of Essa Road and Gowan Street Wednesday night, after someone called in a gun sighting. A 34-year-old man was arrested on scene, and now faces several Probation-related charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out the validity of the original gun complaint, as a search warrant of an Essa Road home turned up nothing.

Related posts

Barrie OPP Officer Cleared By SIU Following September Crash

Info Session To Shed Light on Collingwood Power Sale

Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia