No Gun Found

No gun has been found, after calls about a weapon shut down a Barrie intersection. Heavy police presence in the area of Essa Road and Gowan Street Wednesday night, after someone called in a gun sighting. A 34-year-old man was arrested on scene, and now faces several Probation-related charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out the validity of the original gun complaint, as a search warrant of an Essa Road home turned up nothing.