No GO Trains Out Of Barrie This Weekend

There will be no GO Train service to and from Barrie this Saturday and Sunday. Work is being down between the city and Aurora Station that will one day allow for all-day service, seven days a week. Buses will ferry passengers between Barrie’s GO Stations and Aurora where trains can be accessed. For the full bus schedule and when the buses will meet trains in Aurora click here. Train service to and from Barrie resumes on Holiday Monday, but on a Saturday schedule.