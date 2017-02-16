No Danger To Students in Angus Following Alleged Social Media Threat

Provincial Police say there is no threat to public safety after reports of threats aimed at some local high school students. Nottawasaga OPP say they got reports on Wednesday afternoon that students of Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School had received threatening Snapchat picture messages suggesting students not go to to the Angus high school Thursday. The OPP and Barrie Police Service were able to ID the youth in the Snapchat image, who reportedly convinced police they had no intention to follow through on the threat made. No charges have been laid.