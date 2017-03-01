No Charges Laid After Pot Allegedly Found in Grade School Lunch

A student in Barrie had to skip lunch, otherwise they may have gotten even hungrier. Barrie Police say they got the call to a school in town after a teachers discovered marijuana leaves stuck to the student’s cheese sandwich. Both police and the local child protection agency spoke to the student’s father, who does possess a legal medical marijuana card. Looks like some residue stuck to the counter when he made his child’s lunch this morning. Charges have not been laid, but authorities will be following up with the parents to make sure there are no future concerns.