Nine-Year-Old in Rehab for Fortnite Addiction

A nine-year-old girl has checked into rehab after becoming addicted to the latest video game, Fortnite.

Fortnite is a first-person survival shooter game launched last July that has taken the video game world by storm. It’s been downloaded over 40 million times.

Her parents have revealed that their daughter is in intensive therapy to deal with her Fortnite addiction. She is one of many children who experts fear are at risk of developing serious mental health problems from the fight-to-the-death scenarios in Fortnite.

Some of the things she did that made her parents decide to get her treatment include: waking up in the middle of the night and playing until dawn, not going to the toilet because she didn’t want to leave the game, hitting her father in the face when he tried to take away her gaming console, and falling asleep in class due to not staying awake to play Fortnite. Her parents say she was playing the game up to 10 hours a day.

(cover photo via Bago Games flickr)