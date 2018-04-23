Listen Live

Ten People Killed After Rental Van Mounts Curb at Busy Toronto Intersection

Feds Say National Terrorist Threat Level Will Remain At Current Status

Ten people are dead after a van mounted a curb and drove along a busy Toronto sidewalk early this afternoon. Toronto’s deputy police chief adds 16 people were injured in this incident around 1:30 this afternoon. No motive for this incident has become apparent, while Toronto Police cannot yet say if it was intentional. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale says it is too soon to say whether this was a terrorist attack, noting the Canadian terror threat level will not change.

