‘Nightmare House’ Listing is Freaking People Out

"Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances."

Morning Show

Earlier this week, the clown house for sale in Brantford went viral for obvious reasons.

Well, now there’s another house to haunt your nightmares. A house in Cayce, South Carolina listed on Zillow.

Why is it scary you ask? This particular tidbit from the description (which has since been removed):

“Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don’t bother asking.)”

The Listing agent, Randal Longo told the Post and Courier that the owners of the home had “some mystery tenant up there that he can’t answer many questions about, which is kind of strange.”

That’s downright creepy. Much like this house.

This listing has sparked many questions on Twitter:

 

