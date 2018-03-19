Nickelback Covers Tragically Hip’s “Ahead By A Century”

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake paid tribute to fellow their fellow Canadian band and did this impromptu performance.

“Being on tour can be a game of hurry and wait,” Nickelback writes. “Sometimes waiting around to take the stage is just plain torturous. And other times The Tragically Hip pops into your head and you get lost in a moment that makes it all better. This will always be a favorite!”



YouTube / Nickelback