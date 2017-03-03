Nick Mangold Found Out He Was Cut While He Was At Disney World

Longtime New York Jets center Nick Mangold was enjoying a visit to Disney World last wekend, having fun at the happiest place on earth with his family. Until he found out the team had cut him, putting a bit of a damper on things.

Mangold decided that rather than let the news ruin his trip, he’d have a bit of fun with the moment. He posed for a funny picture on Splash Mountain, and then posted it to twitter as a meme on Thursday.

You know what they say, when life hands you lemons…turn them into a hilarious meme.

(Courtesy of Twitter/Nick Mangold)