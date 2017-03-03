Listen Live

Nick Mangold Found Out He Was Cut While He Was At Disney World

But He Kept His Sense Of Humour

Longtime New York Jets center Nick Mangold was enjoying a visit to Disney World last wekend, having fun at the happiest place on earth with his family. Until he found out the team had cut him, putting a bit of a damper on things.

Mangold decided that rather than let the news ruin his trip, he’d have a bit of fun with the moment. He posed for a funny picture on Splash Mountain, and then posted it to twitter as a meme on Thursday.

You know what they say, when life hands you lemons…turn them into a hilarious meme.

