Nicholas Cage Crashes Nicholas Cage Movie Marathon

The Alamo Drafthouse theatre in Texas honours Nicholas Cage every year with a select screening of five of his movies. For the last three years, film programmer Greg MacLennan has tried to arrange for him to show up, with no luck.

The fourth annual #C4GED Marathon was held this weekend and fans got a huge surprise when Nicholas Cage surprised everyone on stage.

He chose the movie lineup himself: Bangkok Dangerous, Joe, Bringing Out the Dead, Army of One, and Lord of War.

Cage chose to end the night with a reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart”.