NFL is BACK!

Thursday Night Football ignites Opening Week in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots — The season opener will be played under New England’s fifth and newest Superbowl championship banner. It doesn’t matter how many injuries the New England Patriots team has, as long as the prodigy himself, Tom Brady is healthy they can AND WILL beat anybody.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills — Just kidding, these two teams can’t get out of their own way. Every year Bills fans hope for the best and every year their poor fan base is disappointed.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans — Considering what’s happened during the last 10 days this Opening Game in Houston is going to be emotional.

With a showing of strength spearheaded right from the start by Texans Defensive End, J.J. Watt. He’s a beast on the field and he’ll carry the City of Houston on his back if he has to.

$27 MILLION! Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017