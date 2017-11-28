Listen Live

Newspaper Closures A Symptom of a Greater Problem According to Media Watchdog

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting Says Income Tax Act Needs Another Look

By News

Many are still reeling after hearing their favourite local newspaper is shutting down. Thanks to some back room wheeling and dealing between two companies, the local papers Barrie Examiner, Orillia Packet & Times, Bradford Times, Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin, and the Innisfil Examiner have or will all close. The Friends of Canadian Broadcasting is a volunteer-based media watchdog group, and its spokesperson Ian Morrison says the closures represent a larger problem in Canada.

MP John Brassard says the closure of these papers means the news-consuming public needs to be more scrutinous.

Meanwhile, Morrison says politicians like Brassard need to scrutinize which side of the border advertising dollars are spent.

Whereas Brassard says this is the challenge in living in a capitalist society.

Metroland Media Group on Monday announced it had acquired 15 community papers from Postmedia, while daily newspapers Barrie Examiner and Orillia Packet & Times were closed effective immediately.

Related posts

County, Orillia Get The Books in Order

The Rap Sheet

Money To Burn: Canadians Apparently Have Lots Of It

City May Change Up Barrie Street Performer Program

Wheels on The Highway 90 Bus Will Continue to Go Round and Round

Fatal Collision Near Schomberg

Local Papers To Shut Down

The Rap Sheet

Most Canadians Expect to Be Done Holiday Shopping By The End of Cyber Monday