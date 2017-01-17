Newmarket Man Stabbed As He Answered The Door
Suspect Sought in Overnight Stabbing
A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after opening his door early this morning. Police in Newmarket say someone knocked on the door of a Cherrywood Drive home just before 1:00 this morning. The resident answered, and was stabbed. The suspect ran from the area, and a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is described as:
- male
- white
- aged 25 to 30
- approx 5’9″
- 170lbs
- partial beard, short hair
- wearing black toque, sweatshirt, khaki pants
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.