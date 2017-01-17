Newmarket Man Stabbed As He Answered The Door

A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after opening his door early this morning. Police in Newmarket say someone knocked on the door of a Cherrywood Drive home just before 1:00 this morning. The resident answered, and was stabbed. The suspect ran from the area, and a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is described as:

male

white

aged 25 to 30

approx 5’9″

170lbs

partial beard, short hair

wearing black toque, sweatshirt, khaki pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141.