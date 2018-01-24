Listen Live

Newmarket Arrest of Toronto Man Lead To Charges Out of Innisfil

Man Accused of Running From South Simcoe Police Spot Check

South Simcoe Police have accused a Toronto man of fleeing from a RIDE check, but that is the least of the charges he faces. The 21-year-old was arrested in Newmarket, over allegations of being involved in the sex trade. Investigators say the same suspect was the one driving a vehicle that failed to stop for a RIDE check in Innisfil last month. Meanwhile, police would like to speak to anyone who has had contact with the individual pictured here. Contact Detective Constable Holly Murray at (905) 775-3311 or (705) 436-2141, extension 1009, if you have any information.

 

