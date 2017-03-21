Listen Live

Newly Found CKVR Film Shows Barrie Of The Past

Oldest Known CKVR-TV Production Promoted Barrie

By News

A glimpse back in time over at CTV Barrie. A former employee of the TV station has unearthed a film canister, containing a show dated from 1967. It is said to be the oldest production out of the Barrie station, known as CKVR at the time, and CTV News Anchor Tony Grace said the whole show is a look at Barrie.

He adds they don’t make ’em like this anymore.

Tony tells us the film canister has been donated to the Barrie Historical Archive, anticipated to be put online for anyone to see.

Related posts

Distracted Driving The Leading Cause Of Death On Ontario Roadways Says OPP

York-Simcoe MPP Hanging It Up

Bracebridge School Twice Hit With Profane Graffiti

Human Trafficking Victim Rescued From Georgina Home

Local Athletes Win Big At Special Olympics

Theft Suspects Stand Out From Crowd

Taking The Fear Out Of Night Driving

Orillia Antes Up To Enhance Downtown Core

Taxi? UBER? Barrie Takes a Fare-er Approach