Newfoundland’s Bearded Mermen Calendar Is Back

Who needs firefighter calendars when you can have mermen calendars? A calendar filled with burly, bearded men dressed up as mermen is back again this year after an extremely successful debut last year.

Sales from last year’s calendar brought in $300, 000 and all proceeds went to mental health services. The second calendar proceeds, which will launch on Saturday, will go to Violence Prevention Newfoundland and Labrador, for a project that aims to challenge traditional concepts of masculinity and engage men in violence prevention.

The calendar features 38 models, representing men of different sizes, racial backgrounds, and gender identities.

Check out some of the shots here:

